Longtime SPPCS teacher retires

Chris Haberl

For 44 of its 166 years of existence, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School has boasted the services of junior high science teacher Chris Haberl.

That is no longer the case, as Haberl retired at the end of the school year as the longest-serving teacher in school history, working there for about 26 percent of its lifespan.

“I guess I’ve been kind of like a fixture,” Haberl noted with a chuckle.

The 1967 SPPS graduate started working at the school when he did his student teaching there in 1975.

He wanted to work in a high school, but decided to explore what teaching in a junior high school was like.

“I just fell in with junior high kids right away,” the 66-year-old remembered. “I loved it.”

Haberl’s wife, Judy, was already working at the school. She retired last year after also staying there for over 40 years.

“It’s really been a blessing in disguise that my wife was working in the same building so we always had the same schedule,” Haberl said. “If there was something going on at school, like the introduction of a new communication system, we always had the same information.”

Throughout his time at the school, Haberl has taught primarily science classes, with those taking up about 95 percent of his workload.

He also taught the eighth grade religion class for 36 years, led the confirmation process and occasionally taught math and reading.

Haberl said he has enjoyed his career, which is why he did not retire sooner.

“I just really feel lucky that for 44 years I worked in a job that I just absolutely loved,” he reflected. “It’s my dream job.”

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.