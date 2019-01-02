Longtime deputy retires

For the second time in a month, a fixture of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has retired.

This time, the retiree is Under Sheriff Dan Hannon, who has worked at the MCSD for more than 32 years.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to be able to serve with the finest men and women in law enforcement, be it patrol, telecommunications, corrections, as well as firefighter and EMS, over the last 35 years,” Hannon said over the police radio when he signed off for the final time Thursday. “Please be safe. Take care of each other. And remember, we are (what) separates good from evil. God bless you all.”

Hannon got his start in law enforcement in 1983 when he worked as a patrol officer with the Columbia Police Department.

He was hired by former Monroe County Sheriff Dan Kelley to work patrol for the sheriff’s department. Hannon was sworn in on Aug. 18, 1986 by Judge Dennis Jacobsen.

He said he made the transition to be able to serve a larger area.

“There was a lot more room,” Hannon explained. “With the city, you had 45 miles of roads. With the county you’ve got 600 miles of roads that you can get out and move around in. There’s more activity.”

He said there was a marked difference between the two coverage areas…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the January 2, 2019, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.