Longtime CMS hoops coach reaches 500 wins

The wins are great. But for longtime Columbia Middle School boys basketball coach Jon Wehrenberg, the relationships developed with players are what matter most.

“To this day, some of my closest friends are my former players,” he said.

Wehrenberg was honored last week for winning his 500th career game. He has coached 32 years in all, the past 22 at CMS.

Wehrenberg’s 500th win came last Monday against rival Waterloo.

“It was a thrill to get my 500th against Waterloo, a school and program I respect so much, and clinch the regular season title on the same night,” he said.

Wehrenberg coached at Central Junior High School and Belle Valley in Belleville, amassing 156 victories. At CMS, he has won 344 games with seven conference championships.

Wehrenberg was honored along with his wife Laurie and daughter Lynsey during a special ceremony held prior to last Tuesday’s game at CMS.

“He emphasizes basketball to these kids. They improve. They get better,” CMS principal Brian Reeves said during the ceremony.

Reeves also praised Wehrenberg for the volunteer work he and his team performs together during each season.

“It’s in his heart,” Reeves said. “It’s a passion of his and it carries on to the kids…>>>

