Lockett found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity

Mary B. Lockett, the Dupo woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her daughter, Emily Rose Perrin, was found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity Thursday in St. Clair County Court.

A judge handed down the decision after a report made by Dr. Daniel Cuneo, a clinical psychologist, indicated Lockett, 36, suffered from Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Cannabis Use Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder at the time of the incident.

“She was acutely psychotic at the time of the alleged offense and was not taking her medication as prescribed,” the report states.

A second clinical psychologist, Dr. Brooke Kraushaar, reviewed the initial report and examined Lockett and made the assessment that Lockett “was not guilty by reason of insanity, in that she was legally insane at the time of the alleged offense,” court information reads.

Lockett appeared with her legal counsel at Thursday’s hearing and waived her right to a trial by jury.

About a year after the death of 4-year-old Emily, St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly informed the Republic-Times that, following Cuneo’s report, his office was seeking an expert opinion from another doctor as to Lockett’s sanity.

The Illinois Criminal Code of 2012 states that a defendant who lacked “substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct” would qualify for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Such a plea would allow the defendant to be put into a mental health facility for the criminally insane.

Court information alleges that Lockett suffocated Emily in April 2016 at Lockett’s home at 105 North Ninth Street, Dupo. Police found Emily unresponsive and unconscious inside her home and EMS personnel attempted CPR at the scene and on the way to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

When police arrived, Lockett could be heard inside the house making statements such as, “The dark angel has come” and “I’m going to kill anyone who comes through the door,” court records indicate.

The report states that Lockett was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital the day of the incident, where she stated, “I killed Emily,” and “Emily was the problem the whole time.”

Emily battled cystic fibrosis, those familiar with her family told the media. Court records show that an autopsy performed by Dr. Mary Case determined that Emily’s death was caused by asphyxiation.

Following the hearing, Lockett was taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Human Services to evaluate whether she is in need of mental health services. According to the court report, DHS will have 30 days from the time of Thursday’s ruling to provide the results of its examination.

A determination will be made based on DHS findings during an Aug. 23 hearing at the courthouse. She will remain in St. Clair County Jail until the date of the hearing.

To read the latest filing in its entirety, click here.