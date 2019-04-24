Locals sparkling on college diamonds

Several former Monroe County high school baseball and softball standouts are showcasing their skills in various levels of collegiate athletics this spring.

Among those playing at the NCAA Division I level of baseball are Jordan McFarland at Arkansas, Erik Kaiser at Vanderbilt, Cameron Touchette at Kent State, Tyler McAlister at Missouri State, Cole Milam at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Quinten Albrecht at Wichita State…

