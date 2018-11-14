Local schools fare well on state report card

The Illinois State Board of Education recently released the 2018 Illinois Report Cards.

This annual resource, available at IllinoisReportCard.com, provides a plethora of data on public schools throughout this state.

New this year, the state gave each school a summative designation as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal law that governs public education policy.

The designations are the primary mechanism for school accountability. The ISBE uses 10 measures of academic achievement and student success to arrive at its designations.

Ten of 12 area schools received a commendable designation from the state, with one school getting a better classification and another a worse one.

Read how Waterloo, Columbia and Valmeyer fared on the Illinois Report Card in the November 14, 2018, newspaper.

