Local MLB draftees sizzling this summer

Three former Monroe County high school baseball standouts who were drafted by Major League Baseball teams are showcasing their talents at various levels this summer.

Minor league pitcher Josh Fleming, 22, of Columbia, picked up his first victory as a member of the Class A Advanced Charlotte Stone Crabs of the Florida State League on July 31.

Fleming allowed just one earned run over six innings with five strikeouts and a walk in the win over the Florida Fire Frogs.

The 6-foot-2 lefty starter was promoted from the Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods after going 5-1 with a 1.20 ERA earlier this season. He is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA with Charlotte.

The 2014 Columbia High School graduate was selected last year in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays following a dominant season on the mound at NCAA Division III Webster University in St. Louis.

Fellow minor leaguer Zach Neff, a 2014 Gibault Catholic High School graduate who pitched for Mississippi State University in the College World Series this past spring, is enjoying success with the Elizabethton Twins in the advanced rookie league…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the August 8, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.