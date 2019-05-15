Local girls advance to state track meet

Jenna Schwartz

Jade Bivins

and Maddie VonDerHaar











Brooke Biffar

The Republic-Times newspaper coverage area will be well-represented at the IHSA girls track state meets this weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Two girls each from Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault and Dupo qualified for state by virtue of strong performances in their respective sectionals.

At the Class 2A Triad Sectional on Friday, Waterloo senior Jenna Schwartz was the sectional champion in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:23.37. She will attempt to defend her state title in the event. Schwartz, a Mizzou commit, ran a time of 11:01.86 at last year’s state meet.

Also at the Triad Sectional, Waterloo’s Elise Dodel qualified for state with a third place showing in the discus with a throw of 114 feet. She holds the school record in the event.

For Columbia, Jade Bivins and Maddie VonDerHaar both qualified for state…

