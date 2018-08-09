Local family comes to the rescue of wild horses

Connie Lambeck had a history with horses, but it was not a totally positive one.

“When I was little my dad had horses but I was scared of them,” she remembered. “I couldn’t ride them. I could pet them, but that’s it. I loved horses but I was just scared of them.”

Years later, Connie and her family went horseback riding with their neighbors and fell in love.

Now, the Waterloo woman has overcome her fear of horses and is helping them overcome their fear of humans by rescuing and rehabilitating wild and abused or neglected horses.

The Lambecks began this undertaking after they met a woman at the Illinois Horse Fair who rescues wild horses through the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro program.

As part of its duties, the BLM protects and manages herds of wild horses and burros across 10 western states. To help control the population size, the BLM will remove excess animals and place them into private care.

Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has placed more than 240,000 wild horses and burros into private care.

