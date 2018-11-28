Local celebrity celebrates 40th in style

No one was mad Monday night at Hopskeller Brewing Company in Waterloo, as local celebrity John Reed’s 40th birthday bash was a good time for all.

Hundreds of people attended, packing the two-story brewery, which opened specifically for the party. It is normally closed on Mondays.

The event took place from 4-10 p.m., with partygoers socializing, drinking free soda and enjoying a pizza buffet.

“I liked it,” Reed told the Republic-Times while on a break from his job at Human Support Services. “I liked all the people who came. There was a lot. I liked the way my mom helped set it up. I liked how James (Gallagher) and Matt (Schweizer) helped set it up.”

Reed, an HSS client known by some as the “unofficial mayor of Waterloo,” is a social butterfly.

When he is not working at one of his part-time jobs at Gallagher’s Restaurant, HSS or in the Waterloo school district, he can usually be found conversing with any restaurant or bar patrons he can find.

His favorite conversation topics include the weather – especially snow – and St. Louis sports teams…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the November 28, 2018, newspaper.

