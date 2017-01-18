 Local bowlers advance to sectional - Republic-Times | News

Local bowlers advance to sectional

By on January 18, 2017 at 1:24 pm

Pictured is Waterloo High School bowler Ryan Matzig, who rolled a 1,240 at Monday’s regional to advance to Saturday’s sectional as an individual. (John Spytek photo)

The Columbia boys bowling team placed third at Monday’s Belleville East Regional to advance to the sectional round to be played this Saturday in Collinsville.

Waterloo’s Aaron Link and Ryan Matzig, Gibault’s Matt Wolf and Dupo’s Cody Putnam will be joining the Eagles in sectional competition. All four qualified as individuals.

Columbia rolled a six-game total of 6,327 at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville, good for third place behind Belleville East and O’Fallon. The regional was played Monday after icy weather had postponed Saturday’s event.

Leading the way for the Eagles was junior Cade Stein, who rolled a 1,312 over six games (218 average). Sophomore Seth Harris rolled a 1,266 over six games (211 average). Jacob Amos (217 average) and Sean Jerome (205 average) also posted strong five-game efforts.

Link rolled a 1,297 for the Bulldogs (217 average), who placed eighth as a team. Matzig rolled a 1,240 (208 average), including a 258 game…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the January 18 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.