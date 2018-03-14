Live music rocks downtown Waterloo

In a packed house full of lively people and tasty beer Saturday at Hopskeller Brewing Co. in Waterloo, musician Brent Stewart and guitarist Dan Tejada provided the evening’s entertainment.

Stewart is a Murphysboro native now living in St. Louis who considers his playing style “Midwestern Americana.” He started his musical career at the age of 15.

In inviting Stewart out to perform over the weekend, Hopskeller founder Matt Schweizer was participating in a growing trend of using live music to draw crowds into the downtown Waterloo establishments.

Schweizer said he has gigs every Friday and Saturday at his microbrewery located on the courthouse square.

“It’s a pretty eclectic mix,” Schweizer said of the different musicians he books at Hopskeller. “We’ve had jazz, R&B, country, rock. It’s pretty fun.”

Schweizer added he attempts to choose music that is more entertainment-based, and even though he at times goes for musical acts outside of Monroe County, going local is a preferred choice.

Hopskeller has brought in local artists such as Brian McKelvey and The Sofa Kings. So far, Schweizer is encouraged by the addition of live music to the atmosphere of his business.

“It’s kind of hard to tell. On the whole, it’s been going well,” he said. “I think we’ll see when summer rolls around.”

James Gallagher seconded Schweizer’s thoughts, saying he’s ready to see what the changing of the seasons will bring. Gallagher’s restaurant offers live music on Saturdays.

“I think around spring, summer, fall, we will start to see downtown change drastically,” he said. “People have taken notice of the new bars and nightlife…>>>

