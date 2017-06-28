Levee project has goal in its sight

A regional effort 10 years in the making to strengthen river levees protecting the metro-east should achieve a major goal by next year, attendees of last Wednesday’s Columbia Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting were told.

Featured speaker Chuck Etwert, chief supervisor of Construction and Works for the Southwestern Illinois Flood Prevention District, said the 65-mile system of levees along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River has nearly reached its key goal of 100-year protection.

“Our target date to achieve FEMA accreditation of the three-county system is 2018,” Etwert affirmed.

The next effort will be 500-year protection.

Local work has focused on limiting underseepage in the Prairie du Pont and Fish Lake levee districts. Etwert noted that the work in Monroe County is being submitted to FEMA this month.

Etwert pointed out that the work did not include raising the levees.

“Not an inch,” he stressed.

He said the levees, built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1940s and 50s, were the correct height. The issue was, and remains, guaranteeing stability and strength to resist flooding.

Etwert reviewed the history of events leading to this project…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the June 28 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.