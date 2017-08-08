Leona Arlou Knobloch | Obituary

Leona Arlou Knobloch (nee Trost), 98, of Fults, died Aug. 6, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 9, 1918, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late Fred and Luella Trost (nee Mueller).

Leona was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown and the Waterloo VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children Manlee (JoAnn) Knobloch, Noel (Monica) Knobloch, and Dennis (Elaine) Knobloch; grandchildren Justin (Kristin) Knobloch, Darren (Amanda) Knobloch, Tony (Carolyn) Knobloch, Stephanie (Bobby) McCracken, Ryann (Joe) Brannan, Shannon Hoelscher, Brian (Sara) Knobloch, Greg (Jaclyn) Knobloch, and Andrea (Corey) Blackwell; and 16 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Manfred Knobloch, and sister Ardell Trost.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Aug. 9, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Aug. 10, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 10, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown or Oak Hill.