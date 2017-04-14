Leon “Lee” M. Bradley | Obituary

Leon ‘Lee’ M. Bradley, 63, of Waterloo, was welcomed into eternal peace April 13, 2017.

He was born March 7, 1954, in St. Louis, son of the late Leon “Lee” J. and Patricia A. Bradley (nee Hammel).

He married Bobbie Bradley (nee Hubble) on July 6, 1974, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia; she survives him.

Lee had worked as a journeyman lineman out of the IBEW Local 309 Hall in Collinsville for more than 25 years. Lee enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved the outdoors and was a true friend to many.

Also surviving are his children Lee A. (Dawn) Bradley of Waterloo, Tammy (Terry) Anderson of Columbia, Kelly (Ron) Sutton of Barnhart, Mo., and Amber, Ashley, and Alexis Villarreal of Waterloo; grandchildren Rory and Rachel Bradley, Zach, Grace, Max, and Luke Anderson, and Gretchen and Jack Sutton; brothers and sisters Lynn (Darrel) Kalbfleisch, Daniel Bradley, Tom (Tina) Bradley, Joanne (Tim) Newcom, Tim (Julie) Bradley, Mary (Paul) Sollberger, Mickie (Frank) Flannery and Steven (Leslie) Bradley; brothers and sisters-in-law Emilie (Everett) Chastain, Darlene Barringer, Larry (Barb) Hubble, Kathy Wilson, Pat (Bob) Stumpf, Laverne (Arnold) Pflueger and Bill (April) Hubble; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 18, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 19, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL 62236; or Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Parish Schools Capital Campaign Fund.