Legendary football coach dies

Legendary longtime former high school football coach Jerry Germain has died at the age of 76 following a long battle with colon cancer and multiple myeloma.
Germain, who founded Jerry Germain Rides decades ago with his late wife, Linda, compiled a record of 22-22-1 in five seasons as head coach at Chester from 1965-70; went 57-28 in nine seasons as head football coach at Dupo High School from 1971 to 1980; and went 53-15 in six seasons as head football coach at Columbia High School from 1987 to 1993.
His 1992 squad at CHS went 12-1.
“Eagle Nation lost a legend today,” the CHS football team posted Monday night on Twitter.
He also served as head football coach at Waterloo High School in 1986, going 4-5.
Jerry’s son, Scott Germain, serves as an assistant football coach at CHS under Scott Horner and is also head coach of the girls basketball team.
A private burial of his ashes will be for immediate family at St. Trinity Cemetery. A celebration of life open to family and friends will take place at a later date.
