“Jerry” Jewell Sherman Germain | Obituary

“Jerry” Jewell Sherman Germain, 76, of St. Louis, died May 29, 2017.

He was the dear son of the late Willard Germain and late Helen Germain (nee Winstead).

Jerry was the beloved husband of the late Linda Germain; she preceded him in death on July 28, 2016.

Jerry was a graduate of McKinley High School Class of 1960. It was at McKinley where he met Linda. He was on the football team and she was a cheerleader. Not long after high school Jerry and Linda married, forming a bond and a partnership that couldn’t be broken.

Jerry devoted his whole life to coaching. He coached the game he loved at Chester, Berkeley, Dupo, Windsor, Waterloo and Columbia. He not only taught his players the game of football, but taught them the meaning of life.

In 1977, Jerry and Linda started Jerry Germain Rides. Out of all things Jerry accomplished in his life, his best accomplishment was being a grandpa. He loved watching his grandkids play sports, visiting the concessions stand for a popcorn and Coke.

Jerry accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and we know he is spending eternity with the love of his life, Linda.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” — 2 Timothy 4:7.

Jerry was the loving father of Lori (Cliff) Gould, Scott (Tara) Germain and the late Julie Germain. He was the beloved grandpa of Calli Germain and Jared Germain. Jerry was the dear brother of Bill (Glenda) Germain, Joyce Germain and the late Marvin and David Germain; and dear brother-in-law to Eugene Little, James (Estee) Little and the late Charlie Little. He was a loving uncle to Barb Little, Bridget (Steve) Prosise, Carrie (Evan) Shaw, Nick Germain, Chris Germain and the late Jason Germain. He was the dear great-uncle of Cameron Germain, Gavin Prosise, Amelia Shaw and the dear late Theodore Shaw. He was also a dear friend to many.

The burial of ashes will be a private service for immediate family in St. Trinity Cemetery.

A celebration of life open to all family and friends will be celebrated at a later date.

In memory of Jerry, contributions may be made to Calli A. Germain (15 Woody Ct., Columbia IL 62236).