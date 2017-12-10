Four departments responded Sunday night to the scene of a large shed fire in old Valmeyer in the 200 block of School Street near the railroad tracks.

The fire was called in about 9 p.m.

Bill Dickerson’s shed, which is about the size of half a football field, contained a number of vehicles, with several more parked outside, along with a wood-burning stove and other equipment stored inside.

Firefighters from Valmeyer, Maeystown, Waterloo and Columbia provided manpower and water in a desperate attempt to contain the blaze. The shed appeared to have been destroyed by the fire. Firefighters looked to have the blaze under control by about 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.