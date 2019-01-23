 Large fire near Red Bud - Republic-Times | News

Large fire near Red Bud

By on January 23, 2019 at 9:50 am

Pictured is the scene of Wednesday’s fire near Red Bud. (North County News photo)

Six departments battled a large fire at the former recycling center just north of Red Bud city limits near the Monroe County line off Route 159 on Wednesday morning.

The call went out at 7:48 a.m. Route 159 was temporarily closed to traffic in the area of the blaze due to visibility concerns as a result of heavy smoke.

Assisting the Red Bud Fire Department at the scene were Hecker, Prairie du Rocher, Waterloo, Baldwin and Evansville firefighters. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control.

The North County News reported that Advanced Equipment operates a business on the property, with other buildings used as garages and storage.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.