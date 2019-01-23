Large fire near Red Bud

Six departments battled a large fire at the former recycling center just north of Red Bud city limits near the Monroe County line off Route 159 on Wednesday morning.

The call went out at 7:48 a.m. Route 159 was temporarily closed to traffic in the area of the blaze due to visibility concerns as a result of heavy smoke.

Assisting the Red Bud Fire Department at the scene were Hecker, Prairie du Rocher, Waterloo, Baldwin and Evansville firefighters. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control.

The North County News reported that Advanced Equipment operates a business on the property, with other buildings used as garages and storage.