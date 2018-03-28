Kuykendall seeks reduction in murder sentence

A status hearing was held last Wednesday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse regarding Jordan Kuykendall, who is serving a 40-year sentence at Menard Correctional Center in Chester for the June 27, 2013, stabbing death of former girlfriend and Columbia High School student Erin Schneider.

Schneider, 17, had an order of protection against Kuykendall that was scheduled to expire the afternoon of the murder.

In November 2014, Kuykendall, who was 21 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison with the assurance mental health care would be provided while incarcerated.

Now, however, that very plea, which was negotiated with now-retired Monroe County State’s Attorney Kris Reitz, is under scrutiny as Kuykendall’s attorneys argue there was a “substantial denial” of rights under the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects against “cruel and unusual punishment.”

At the crux of the argument is that Kuykendall, who is transgender and now identifies as a female named Sora, was not in a mental state to fully understand the consequences of her plea due to the emotional stress of being transgender as well as suffering from major depression and personality disorder.

Immediately following the stabbing, Kuykendall got into her car and drove it head-on into a Hummer traveling westbound on Route 158. The driver of the Hummer was not seriously injured, but Kuykendall was airlifted from the scene…>>>

