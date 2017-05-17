Kovarik’s spirit enlivened Gibault

Sev Kovarik spent 13 years at Gibault Catholic High School attending every event possible, coordinating with local newspapers, tracking down donors and enhancing the school’s facilities.

The bottom line: she cares. Which, according to the 57-year-old Waterloo woman, is why someone new needs to step into the role of director of development.

“I don’t want to be one of those people who comes back and says, ‘Well, that’s not how we’ve been doing it,’” she expressed. “I want to step back and let someone bring in new, fresh ideas.

“Just because we’ve done something a certain way doesn’t mean it can’t change. That’s one of the reasons I’m retiring. The position needs rejuvenation.”

Gibault principal Russ Hart said Kovarik’s impact on the school will be clear long after she retires.

“Sev’s impact on our school over the last 13 years is immeasurable,” Hart said. “She moved our fledgling development department to a whole new level, significantly increasing annual fund giving, expanding the success of the Oktoberfest and helping to launch the very popular Taste of the Region event.”

In a final letter addressed to the school, Kovarik told students, staff and administrators that she treasured getting to know everyone through the years, as well as attending different school events…>>>

