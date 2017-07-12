Kelly running for Congress

Rumors have circulated for weeks on whether Democratic St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly would make a run for the 12th District Congressional seat.

Last week, those rumors were finally confirmed when the seven-year prosecutor from Swansea announced he will seek to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) in the 2018 election.

“I believe in public service, as evidenced by my time in the Navy and as state’s attorney,” he said of his decision. “People have been coming up to me — friends, family, strangers — saying that I can help. And if you can help your country, you should step up and do what you can.”

Kelly, 41, said he doesn’t like the direction in which the federal government is moving — away from the people it is meant to serve.

“I think the people of southern Illinois are really hurting, and I think Congress is still not listening,” he said. “For years, the elections have been people saying they want a country working for everyone. And still we have the power going to a few people, which is not what everyone wants.”

Kelly is running on the platform of restoring the nation’s trust in Democracy.

“I believe there’s been an increasing lack of trust in our Democratic institutions, and that’s a very, very dangerous thing,” he said. “I want to work with anyone in the public and in both parties to restore that trust. There’s been a lot of divisiveness and tearing apart of our country…>>>

