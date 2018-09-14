Kelly holds town hall in Waterloo

Brendan Kelly, Democratic candidate for the 12th Congressional District, hosted a town hall meeting in Waterloo last Wednesday.

Kelly, who serves as St. Clair County State’s Attorney, used the meeting to talk with voters primarily about Social Security and Medicare. He is running against incumbent U.S. Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) in the Nov. 6 election.

“The issues that are so important to this country right now, in my opinion, are the things that are tearing us apart,” Kelly told an estimated crowd of 60 people. “We know that the country is deeply divided, and while those divisions are happening and while we are arguing over the controversy of the day, the scandal of the day or the tweet of the day, we are missing what is going on at the top.”

“The people in power now, who control Congress, are enabling the growing division in our country,” he added.

Kelly focused mainly on Social Security and Medicare because he also received an endorsement from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare at the meeting. The committee is the second largest senior advocacy group in the country. It typically leans Democrat

