Karson Huels | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on November 30, 2018 at 12:49 pm
Karson Huels
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault basketball player Karson Huels.
The senior was selected to the All-Tournament Team at the Metro-East Lutheran Thanksgiving Tournament over the weekend and recently set the school record for most career three-pointers with 180.
Huels, who was named to the All-State Team for his accomplishments with the Gibault soccer team this fall, is 31 points short of 1,000 career points at Gibault.
