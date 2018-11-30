Karson Huels | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault basketball player Karson Huels.

The senior was selected to the All-Tournament Team at the Metro-East Lutheran Thanksgiving Tournament over the weekend and recently set the school record for most career three-pointers with 180.

Huels, who was named to the All-State Team for his accomplishments with the Gibault soccer team this fall, is 31 points short of 1,000 career points at Gibault.