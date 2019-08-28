Juvenile detained for Waterloo burglaries

Waterloo police detained a juvenile Thursday morning in connection with recent burglaries to businesses located in the 200 block of West Mill Street.

Police said Mill Street Laundromat at 227 W. Mill Street and Papa Vito’s Pizza at 223 W. Mill Street were among the businesses burglarized earlier this week. A possible burglary to a third business in that vicinity is also being investigated.

A juvenile was taken into custody about 7 a.m. Thursday on Library Street, police said, and it is believed this suspect was the only person involved in the incidents.