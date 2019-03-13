Joseph saves the day

Joseph McGee extinguishes a small pallet fire behind the Dupo fire house on Saturday.

Joseph McGee and his mother Ellen give a thumbs up before riding in a Columbia fire truck to a mock fire in Dupo on Saturday.

Saturday was a 14th birthday party to remember for aspiring firefighter Joseph McGee.

Following a tour of the Columbia fire station, Joseph participated in a mock fire call by dressing in full gear and riding along with his mother Ellen in a fire truck to put out a small pallet fire behind the Dupo engine house.

“He loved the sirens and loved that he was going with his friends,” Ellen said of Joseph’s ride in the fire truck.

Joseph, who has Down syndrome, then joined family and friends for gifts and cake back at the Columbia fire house.

“Joseph, you like to give hugs, don’t you?” Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears asked following the mock fire.

“Yeah,” Joseph replied.

“Tell all the firemen to come in, let’s get a big hug,” Broshears said as all responding firefighters gathered for a heartfelt group hug with the birthday boy…>>>

