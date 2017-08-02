It’s playoff time in the Mon-Clair League

With the regular season now complete, Mon-Clair League teams are just hoping to survive and advance in this weekend’s playoffs.

The Waterloo Millers, fresh off their 42nd Monroe Division title, claimed the top seed overall with a doubleheader sweep of Millstadt on Saturday.

The Millers improved to 22-4 in league play and 28-6 overall with the victories.

Following a 5-0 shutout of Fairview Heights in non-league play last Wednesday, the Millers received another fantastic outing from ace pitcher Andy Galle in game one on Saturday.

Galle moved to 7-1 on the season with a 1.91 ERA following six shutout innings in the 7-0 win. He allowed just two hits.

Waterloo’s offense was led by Mitchell Krebs and Chandler Purcell, who collected two hits apiece. Lucas Wetzler added a triple and two RBIs.

In game two, Waterloo rolled to a 9-2 victory over the Green Machine. Jeremy Rettig threw four shutout innings of relief after starting pitcher Noah Thaggard was struck by a line drive in the bottom of the third inning.

Rettig allowed just one hit to pick up the win…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the August 2 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.