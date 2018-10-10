It’s crunch time for area soccer teams

The high school soccer season is going down to the wire, with only a couple of regular season games remaining until regionals start next week.

Defending Class 2A state runner-up Gibault is looking strong down the stretch, going 1-0-2 in three recent matches against larger schools.

The Hawks flew past O’Fallon at home last Tuesday on senior night, 4-1.

“I felt that the atmosphere and environment really helped fuel the team as we celebrated senior night,” Gibault head coach Darryn Haudrich said.

Despite falling behind 1-0 on a defensive lapse, the Hawks tied it late in the first half to make it 1-1. Karson Huels had a great effort at the top of the box to beat a few defenders before turning to fire a seeing-eye shot into the net.

“We made a few positional changes at half and they paid off with three more goals,” Haudrich said.

First, Cameron Kincheloe scored on a smart play crafted by Logan Doerr.

Doerr then found the net twice himself on goals the head coach classified as his best this season.

“The first he rang off the far post inside the box with precise aim, and the second on a glorious free kick 25 yards out and nailed it off the crossbar down and in,” Haudrich explained. “It’s the best goal I have ever seen him score. It was really something special to watch.”

Senior goalkeeper Will Janson also got into the act with a late penalty kick save to preserve the 4-1 victory…>>>

