ISBA rates judicial candidates

The Illinois State Bar Association has rated the candidates for judicial seats ahead of the Nov. 6 election. The ratings come from an advisory poll and committee evaluation.

The advisory poll is conducted by mail and is sent to all ISBA members in the circuit or district from which a candidate seeks election. Licensed attorneys who are not members of ISBA, or any attorney outside the circuit or district, may request a ballot.

Candidates seeking election to the appellate court also are reviewed via a comprehensive evaluation project.

This involves detailed background investigation by members of the ISBA Judicial Evaluations Committee, followed by an in-person interview of the candidate. The committee then decides whether to rate the candidate qualified, highly qualified or not qualified.

Candidates for Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court Judge are Democrat Kevin Hoerner and Republican David Overstreet.

Candidates for 20th Judicial Circuit Court Judge are Democrat Heinz Rudolf, Republican Katherine Ruocco, Democrat John O’Gara and Republican Paul Evans.

Monroe County voters must also vote if they want to retain Zina Cruise, Daniel Emge and Andrew Gleeson as judges on the 20th Circuit Court.

Read about the rankings in the October 31, 2018, Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.