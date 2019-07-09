Fatal crash on Route 3 in Columbia

Pictured is the van involved in Tuesday’s crash in Columbia.

A Missouri man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning crash on Route 3 in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

The southbound lanes of Route 3 were closed to traffic for five hours as an Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation. The Illinois Department of Transportation provided sign boards notifying and creating detour routes around the crash location with barricade barrier trucks.

The Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS, Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.

The vehicles involved were a blue 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Bradford S. Reinhold, 36, of Red Bud and a white 2014 Chevrolet van driven by Timothy H. Kroeger, 49, of St. Charles, Mo.

The van overturned off the roadway as a result of the collision and Kroeger was ejected from the vehicle, fire officials said.

Both drivers were transported by ambulances to area hospitals by Columbia EMS. Kroeger died from his injuries at the hospital, police said. Reinhold’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Since the crash investigation is ongoing, police would not comment on further details of the crash at this time.