 Injury crash on Kaskaskia Road - Republic-Times | News

Injury crash on Kaskaskia Road

By on February 27, 2017 at 11:19 am

Pictured is the car that was involved in Monday’s crash on Kaskaskia Road. (Sean McGowan photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11 a.m. Monday to a vehicle crash with injury in the 3000 block of Kaskaskia Road south of MM Road near Fults.

The driver was able to exit his vehicle safely, but complained of a leg injury on scene.

The Maeystown and Waterloo fire departments were requested to assist EMS personnel and set up a landing zone as a Survival Flight medical helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

The driver, identified as Kolton May, 20, of Fults, was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.