Injury crash on Kaskaskia Road

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11 a.m. Monday to a vehicle crash with injury in the 3000 block of Kaskaskia Road south of MM Road near Fults.

The driver was able to exit his vehicle safely, but complained of a leg injury on scene.

The Maeystown and Waterloo fire departments were requested to assist EMS personnel and set up a landing zone as a Survival Flight medical helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

The driver, identified as Kolton May, 20, of Fults, was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital.