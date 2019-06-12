Injury crash on I-255

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Thursday near milepost 7.2 on I-255 southbound.
One person reported head and wrist injuries at the scene, but injuries appeared minor. Initial reports indicate a dark blue sedan was traveling in the middle lane of I-255 when it collided with a gold Honda.
Emergency personnel responding included Columbia police, fire and EMS along with Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments. Illinois State Police also responded to the scene.
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.