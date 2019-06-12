Injury crash on I-255

Pictured is one of the cars involved in Thursday’s crash on I-255 near Columbia. (James “Tal” Moss photo)

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Thursday near milepost 7.2 on I-255 southbound.

One person reported head and wrist injuries at the scene, but injuries appeared minor. Initial reports indicate a dark blue sedan was traveling in the middle lane of I-255 when it collided with a gold Honda.

Emergency personnel responding included Columbia police, fire and EMS along with Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments. Illinois State Police also responded to the scene.