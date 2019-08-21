Injury crash in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to a pickup truck rollover crash with injuries and entrapment on Old Red Bud Road just south of Waterloo High School. Survival Flight medical helicopter responded to the high school baseball field to transport one patient to a St. Louis hospital. The patient is a 16-year-old male from Waterloo, according to police. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.