Injury crash in Columbia

Pictured is the Cadillac SUV in the crash and a black Dodge Ram that appeared to have sustained some damage (James “Tal” Moss photo).



Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. Thursday to a rollover crash on southbound Route 3 near Hill Top Lane with serious injuries.

Both southbound lanes of traffic were shut down for some of the time first responders on the scene. At other times they allowed some motorists through.

A medical helicopter was requested to land at Oerter Park for transport of one patient to a St. Louis hospital.

The patient, a female, was loaded into the helicopter at 5:13 p.m. She was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of several broken bones and other injuries.

The vehicles involved were a Cadillac SUV and a Dodge Ram.

The Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

