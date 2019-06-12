Ingold appointed to Columbia Plan Commission

Amid public comments, a failed motion and questions of parliamentary procedure, Peter Ingold, owner of the Sunset Overlook, was appointed to the Columbia Plan Commission.

The initial motion to approve the members of various city boards, commissions and committees was amended to strike Ingold from the commission.

Ward IV alderman Steve Holtkamp made the motion as amended citing the recent controversy surrounding Sunset Overlook as a reason to keep Ingold off of the commission.

Prior to the discussion of Ingold’s appointment, Natalie Lorenz, attorney for residents near Sunset Overlook establishment, spoke out against Ingold’s potential involvement in the commission during the public comments part of the meeting.

In a statement released after Ingold’s appointment, Lorenz stated that “this decision reeks of foul play, particularly considering that Mr. Ingold currently illegally operates Sunset Overlook, a bar, within a C-1 Neighborhood Business district, where bars are not permitted.”

Columbia’s council voted in April to deny a change of Sunset Overlook’s zoning district from a C-1 Neighborhood Business to a C-2 General Business in response to noise complaints and other issues from an ongoing lawsuit from nearby residents, represented by Lorenz…

