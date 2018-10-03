In wake of disasters, their job is to help

A Monroe County couple is using their retirement to aid in disaster relief through the American Red Cross.

Terry and Justine Liefer of rural Red Bud made a career in farming and insurance.

In 2017, however, something changed for the couple.

“We were watching TV last year before (Hurricane) Harvey, and we looked at each other and went ‘You know, we could do something to help out. We could help somehow,’” Justine explained.

“We’re willing to work with people and get out in those disaster areas,” Terry added. “We’re comfortable with it and people needed help.”

That led to the couple completing training with the Red Cross to help with feeding, mass casualty and disaster assessment.

Most recently, the couple’s volunteering took them to New Bern, N.C., to help with disaster relief following the devastation of Hurricane Florence.

They arrived a few days before the storm made landfall on Sept. 14, staying in Virginia at first.

The Red Cross then moved the couple and a few thousand other volunteers to the affected areas to perform various tasks.

For Terry and Justine, that meant driving an emergency response vehicle around and serving food to victims of the hurricane. They were on deployment for two weeks, working 12-15 hour shifts seven days a week…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the October 3, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.