Illinois American Water to begin annual maintenance

Illinois American Water will begin its an annual maintenance program Aug. 20, which includes testing and flushing fire hydrants in addition to a temporary change in water treatment. It will occur across the metro-east water distribution system for the next two months.

During the testing and flushing of fire hydrants, customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time. If discolored water occurs, Illinois American recommends customers refrain from doing laundry and let their cold water run briefly; it should clear up on its own.

In addition to the hydrant maintenance and flushing, Illinois American Water’s water quality team will switch treatment to one that uses a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia. This stronger disinfectant is typically used by water utilities when flushing water mains and fire hydrants. Chlorine is commonly used in public water systems as a disinfectant and is monitored closely.

During the temporary treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water due to the change.

“There is no reason for concern. This is due to the switch in chlorine types,” Illinois American said.

Anyone with questions about home health care equipment should reach out to their healthcare providers.

Visit Illinois American Water’s website at www.IllinoisAmWater.com or call 800-442-2782 for more information.