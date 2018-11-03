Ice Eagles, Raging Bulldogs set to begin season

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association begins its 2018-19 campaign next week with both local teams in action.

The defending champion Columbia Ice Eagles open their season 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon against Triad.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs also open play Tuesday night in O’Fallon, taking on Granite City at 9 p.m.

The Raging Bulldogs return to action Thursday at 9 p.m. against Wood River at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Freeburg-Waterloo battles Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in East Alton and plays Bethalto at 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Columbia takes on Highland at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 13 in East Alton and plays Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Key returning players for the Ice Eagles include seniors Cam Nowak (22 goals, 17 assists) and Ryan Hofstetter (17 goals, 12 assists), junior Elijah DeFosset (10 goals, 11 assists) and sophomores Kyle Budde (three goals, 10 assists) and Londyn Little (18-1-1, 1.92 goals against average, .901 save percentage).

Key returning players for the Raging Bulldogs include the team’s lone senior, Ryan Croak, and juniors Nicholas Mumford (20 goals, 13 assists), Nathan Metz (14 goals, 10 assists) and Paul Malacarne (12 goals, eight assists).