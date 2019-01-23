Ice Eagles get revenge over Raging ‘Dogs

The Columbia Ice Eagles avenged a Dec. 13 loss by downing rival Freeburg-Waterloo last Tuesday night, 6-1.

The Ice Eagles netted three goals in the first period and never looked back.

Jordan Smugala led the way for Columbia with two goals and two assists on the night. Londyn Little made 26 saves in net for the Ice Eagles.

“The game against Freeburg-Waterloo was our best effort in a couple weeks,” Columbia head coach Kevin Feager said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue turning things around as we go into the playoffs.”

Getting off to a fast start was the difference this time around for Columbia.

“I think the biggest difference in the most recent game is that we were able to jump out in front early,” Feager said. “The first time we played them, they jumped out early and we were having to play catch-up the rest of the game.”

Columbia closed out its regular season with a 4-2 victory over Granite City on Monday…>>>

