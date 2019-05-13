I-255 westbound closed at JB Bridge

All westbound lanes of I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge near Columbia are closed at least through the week following damage discovered Sunday afternoon during a routine inspection.

Missouri Department of Transportation inspectors found cracks in the steel truss of the westbound span of the bridge and announced its complete closure so engineers could further investigate and determine an emergency repair plan, according to Joe Molinari, MoDOT’s bridge engineer for the St. Louis Region.

MoDOT is recommending drivers take the Poplar Street Bridge or Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge into St. Louis instead.

On Monday, MoDOT said drivers who use westbound I-255 will need to determine alternate routes through at least the end of this week.

“Currently, highly specialized inspection teams are looking at the bridge during daylight hours (about 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) to determine any other potential places where there may be similar issues on the bridge. MoDOT brought in equipment from Chicago and Jefferson City, and has flown in an additional specialist from Seattle,” MoDOT stated in a press release.

The inspection was anticipated to be completed Wednesday, at which point MoDOT said it should be able to share further information on a timeline for repairs.

Monday morning’s rush period saw a large number of vehicles on Route 3 and westbound I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge, MoDOT said. There was a slight increase in traffic on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, and no change in traffic on the westbound Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said a large portion of commuters used northbound Route 3 through Sauget, causing significant delays accessing the Poplar Street Bridge.

“However, there was available capacity for most of the morning rush on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial, McKinley, Eads and Chain of Rocks Bridges,” IDOT said.

The westbound span of the JB Bridge opened in 1985. About 60,000 vehicles travel both spans daily.