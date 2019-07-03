 I-255 road work starts Monday - Republic-Times | News

I-255 road work starts Monday

By on July 3, 2019 at 10:59 am

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the northbound and southbound lanes of I-255 from Route 3 to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Monroe County will be restricted beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 8, weather permitting. 

Restrictions in the southbound lanes will be between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. and between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes. One lane will remain open at all times in each direction, IDOT said. 

The lane restrictions are needed to make pavement repairs, according to IDOT, and work should be completed by early August.

The contractor on this project is The Killian Corporation of Mascoutah.

Republic-Times

