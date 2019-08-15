 I-255 road work in St. Clair County - Republic-Times | News

I-255 road work in St. Clair County

By on August 15, 2019 at 11:12 am

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that I-255 in St. Clair County between Collinsville Road and Mousette Lane will have various lane restrictions beginning this Sunday, Aug. 18, weather permitting. 

These restrictions will take place daily and two lanes will remain open in both directions from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., IDOT said. 

These lane restrictions are necessary to complete pavement repairs. The work is expected to be completed by early November 2019.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.

The contractor on this project is Keeley and Sons from East St. Louis.

