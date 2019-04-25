I-255 lane restrictions begin next week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that daily lane restrictions will be encountered on both eastbound and westbound I-255 at exit 6 near Columbia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 29 through May 10, weather permitting.

These lane restrictions are needed to perform electrical work at the eastbound and westbound sign truss structures, IDOT said.

IDOT said that motorists can expect significant delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.