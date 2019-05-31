 I-255 crash Thursday evening - Republic-Times | News

I-255 crash Thursday evening

By on May 30, 2019 at 10:19 pm

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia. No medical transport was required.

