I-255 crash Thursday evening

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia. No medical transport was required.

Corey Saathoff Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.