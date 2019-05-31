I-255 crash Thursday evening

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia. No medical transport was required.
Baby is a real sweetheart. This adorable girl enjoys cuddling...
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High...
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High...
Cynthia L. Lyons (nee Juelfs), 58, of French Village, Mo.,...
Since its premiere at South By Southwest Conference & Festivals...
Jeffery Wayne Darnell, 53, of Iberia, died May 23, 2019...
At the IHSA boys state track meet in Charleston on...
Copyright © 2018 Republic Times, LLC.