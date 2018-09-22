I-255 crash near Dupo

Traffic was tied up following a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a water truck on I-255 northbound in a construction zone between Columbia and Dupo about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Injuries were believed to be minor.

The interstate was closed briefly with traffic re-routed to Old State Route 3 as emergency personnel tended to the crash. One lane of I-255 northbound was reopened by about 10:15 a.m.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel assisted Dupo Fire & EMS at the scene. Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation responded to the crash.