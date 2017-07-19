Hurricanes are regular season conference champs again

The Columbia Hurricanes youth swim team captured its second straight Kaskaskia Conference regular season championship on Saturday, improving to 7-0 this summer in the process.

“(We’re) very excited and proud of the kids,” Hurricanes head coach Bart Jones said. “(There were some) great swims and lots of personal bests in the last half of the season.”

Jones said his team has as many first-year swimmers as experienced swimmers this summer, which is the perfect mix.

“I think that is our greatest asset,” he said. “That and our numbers in the young age groups.”

He said the ages 9-10 girls have been great, led by Sabrina Leingang…>>>

