Hunter dies in deer stand near Fults

The Monroe County coroner’s office responded Sunday morning along with Maeystown and Valmeyer first responders, Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department after a 76-year-old man was discovered deceased inside of a deer stand in the 3400 block of Brandt Road near Fults.

Darrel Rippelmeyer, 76, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m., Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said. Routine tests will be performed to determine an exact cause of death.

Rippelmeyer was hunting with family on the property and was discovered by a son following multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact him, the coroner said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.