Hunter dies in deer stand near Fults

By on November 20, 2017 at 10:46 am

The Monroe County coroner’s office responded Sunday morning along with Maeystown and Valmeyer first responders, Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department after a 76-year-old man was discovered deceased inside of a deer stand in the 3400 block of Brandt Road near Fults.

Darrel Rippelmeyer, 76, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m., Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said. Routine tests will be performed to determine an exact cause of death.

Rippelmeyer was hunting with family on the property and was discovered by a son following multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact him, the coroner said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.


