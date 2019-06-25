Huels named CMS principal

The Columbia School Board approved Angela Huels as the new principal of Columbia Middle School at its June meeting.

Huels, who has worked as assistant principal at Columbia High School for the last four years, will replace Courtney Castelli.

Castelli was promoted to assistant superintendent at last month’s board meeting.

“Brian Reeves, the CHS principal, has taught me so much,” Huels said. “He gave me the opportunity to apply my own ideas and make independent decisions. This experience led me to apply with confidence for the CMS position.

“I am very thankful and excited to work with the teachers, students and families at CMS, and, with my teaching background, I look forward to being even more involved in teaching and learning.”

Huels has been in education for 23 years, working at the junior high school, high school and community college levels.

She taught English in Columbia for nine years before becoming the assistant principal.

Columbia Superintendent Gina Segobiano said that experience will serve Huels well.

“I am very excited to have Mrs. Huels join the CMS administrative team,” she said. “Mrs. Huels brings knowledge, experience and a strong technology and instructional background to CMS…”

