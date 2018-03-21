HSS clients have a ball at The Falls

Human Support Services clients were glowing on March 8, and it wasn’t just because of their elegant dresses and fancy jewelry.

They also emulated excitement and cheerfulness as the night unfolded with dancing and celebration during a formal ball for developmentally disabled adults at The Falls in Columbia.

An event in which about 135 guests attended, this year’s event marked the second such ball the House of Neighborly Service has organized for the community. Last year’s ball drew 105 guests.

The ball started as an event to thank HSS clients for their volunteer work with the HNS holiday outreach program, but HNS vice president Kelly Lerch said it has since expanded to include all developmentally disabled adults in Monroe County.

Lerch said the second year allowed volunteers to participate in the fun with less set-up work.

“Our volunteers danced and ate dinner with our beautiful guests and that was a highlight. We really got to enjoy the evening with our partners and thank them for all they do for HNS and the community,” she said.

Another memorable moment came when two lucky guests were crowned king and queen during a coronation ceremony toward the end of the night.

In anticipation of the announcement, last year’s king and queen, Zach Schenkel and Donna Matzenbacher, went up on stage to relinquish their thrones.

An air of excitement swept over the room as one guest proclaimed she was certain she would be crowned this year’s queen.

Of course, only one person could claim that title, and for this year, it was Rose Exum in her sparkling blue dress and beautifully curled hair. Elliot Moore had the honor of accompanying her on the dance floor as her king…>>>

