House explosion lawsuit filed

A local plumber who suffered severe burns during a September 2017 house explosion near Burksville is suing a Red Bud drilling contractor for its role in the incident.

Dan Krebel of Red Bud and his wife, Terri, are seeking more than $50,000 in each of the two counts filed Monday against Diewald Utility Services.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 10:40 a.m. Sept. 29, 2017 to the report of a house explosion and structure fire at 5320 Lemen Road.

The house was fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival. The Valmeyer, Maeystown and Red Bud fire departments provided mutual aid.

Krebel’s lawsuit claims that prior to Sept. 29, homeowners Kenneth and Katrina Kloepper sought to have their residence connected to Fountain Water District’s supply line. Fountain Water District hired Diewald Utility Services to perform excavation work to connect the Kloepper residence to the water line.

